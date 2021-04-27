Publix to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine once again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Publix pharmacies will once again offer customers the option to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following Friday’s decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Publix suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on April 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration decided to pause its use "out of an abundance of caution" when six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

As of now, there have been 15 blood clotting cases linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of about 8 million doses administered across the U.S.

The CDC wants women ages 50 years old and younger to know about the are but increased risk of blood clots and the availability of other COVID-19 vaccine options for which this risk has not been seen.

Publix is also offering appointments for the Moderna vaccine through its company's website.

Individuals should select their state and they will be prompted to select their preferred vaccine before being shown which counties have appointments available.

To learn about the most up-to-date information about Publix's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, click here.