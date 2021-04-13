Publix suspends use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Publix is pulling the plug on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Florida-based supermarket announced Tuesday that it is "suspending the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at all of its pharmacy locations."

Publix's decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration decided to pause its use "out of an abundance of caution."

The FDA said six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine. So far, nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the single-shot vaccine.

Publix announced last month that it would begin accepting appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine exclusively during its Wednesday booking windows and the Moderna vaccine during its Friday booking windows.

All appointments for those scheduled to receive the vaccine Wednesday have been canceled.

Customers will still be able to schedule appointments for the Moderna vaccine during their allotted window.

Publix currently administers the vaccine in seven states throughout the southeast.