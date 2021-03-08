How to choose between Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines at Publix

Publix has officially received their first shipment of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Publix says they will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccines in addition to the Moderna vaccine and there’s an easy way to choose which one to receive.

Every Wednesday, the appointments made during the window will be exclusively for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The first window will open March 10 at 7 a.m. The appointments will be made for either Saturday, March 13 or Sunday, March 14.

The other two appointment windows on Mondays and Fridays will be for the Moderna vaccine. Those appointment windows also open at 7 a.m.

Under the governor's latest executive order, anyone 65 and older, health care personnel with direct patient contact, long-term care facility residents and staff members, as well as sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, and K-12 school employees who are 50 and older, along with anyone "determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19" can receive the vaccine.

Adults under the age of 65 who rely on the state’s criteria of being extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 are required to provide the completed official state form that can be found at the Florida Department of Health website and must be signed by a physician.

To sign up for an appointment, click here.

