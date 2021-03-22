Understanding different COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use

As another COVID-19 vaccine appears poised to receive emergency approval, the AstraZeneca vaccine would become a fourth option for those looking to get inoculated.

So what's the difference between each of the vaccines authorized for emergency use?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined some of the key distinctions between each:

Pfizer

Jung Yeon-je/AP Vials of the Pfizer vaccine for the coronavirus are prepared to administer at a vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Number of shots: 2 shots, 21 days apart

How administered: shot in muscle of upper arm

Effectiveness: 95% among people without evidence of previous infection

Who should get vaccinated: recommended for anyone 16 and older

Common side effects: pain, redness and swelling where shot injected; tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea

Read more about the Pfizer vaccine from the CDC.

Moderna

Manu Fernandez/AP A health worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Madrid, Spain.

Number of shots: 2 shots, 28 days apart

How administered: shot in muscle of upper arm

Effectiveness: 94.1% effective among people without evidence of previous infection

Who should get vaccinated: recommended for anyone 18 and older

Common side effects: pain, redness and swelling where shot injected; tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea

Read more about the Moderna vaccine from the CDC.

Johnson & Johnson

David Zalubowski/AP Vials of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver, Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Number of shots: single shot

How administered: shot in muscle of upper arm

Effectiveness: 66.3% effective among people without evidence of previous infection 2 weeks after vaccination

Who should get vaccinated: recommended for anyone 18 and older

Common side effects: pain, redness and swelling where shot injected; tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea

Read more about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the CDC.