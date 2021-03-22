Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Understanding different COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use

What to know about 3 vaccines currently being administered
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
COVID-19 vaccine generic
Posted at 3:16 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 15:33:30-04

As another COVID-19 vaccine appears poised to receive emergency approval, the AstraZeneca vaccine would become a fourth option for those looking to get inoculated.

So what's the difference between each of the vaccines authorized for emergency use?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined some of the key distinctions between each:

Pfizer

vials of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prepare to be administered in South Korea, March 20, 2021
Vials of the Pfizer vaccine for the coronavirus are prepared to administer at a vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 20, 2021.

  • Number of shots: 2 shots, 21 days apart
  • How administered: shot in muscle of upper arm
  • Effectiveness: 95% among people without evidence of previous infection
  • Who should get vaccinated: recommended for anyone 16 and older
  • Common side effects: pain, redness and swelling where shot injected; tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea

Read more about the Pfizer vaccine from the CDC.

Moderna

Worker holds Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial, March 17, 2021
A health worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Madrid, Spain.

  • Number of shots: 2 shots, 28 days apart
  • How administered: shot in muscle of upper arm
  • Effectiveness: 94.1% effective among people without evidence of previous infection
  • Who should get vaccinated: recommended for anyone 18 and older
  • Common side effects: pain, redness and swelling where shot injected; tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea

Read more about the Moderna vaccine from the CDC.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine vials, March 6, 2021
Vials of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver, Saturday, March 6, 2021.

  • Number of shots: single shot
  • How administered: shot in muscle of upper arm
  • Effectiveness: 66.3% effective among people without evidence of previous infection 2 weeks after vaccination
  • Who should get vaccinated: recommended for anyone 18 and older
  • Common side effects: pain, redness and swelling where shot injected; tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea

Read more about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the CDC.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right