Palm Beach County reinstates mask mandate inside all government buildings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County is reinstating its mask requirement at all county government-operated facilities.

A news release from the county said Friday that it was "necessary to reinstate a facial covering requirement" for anyone who steps foot inside a county-owned-or-leased building.

The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidelines for fully vaccinated people in areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19 and its variants.

"South Florida is an area that meets this description," the news release said.

The mask mandate takes effect Monday until further notice.

Under the new policy, "individuals must wear facial coverings and practice social distancing from other individuals while indoors on county property."

This applies to everyone, regardless of a person's vaccination status.

Palm Beach County said law enforcement is "authorized to issue a trespass warning and remove any individuals who are not in compliance with this policy."

However, the policy seems to contradict Gov. Ron DeSantis' May executive order suspending county and municipal restrictions related to the pandemic.

Palm Beach, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach reinstated similar mask policies earlier this week.

Face masks are already required on all county-operated vehicles and at Palm Beach International Airport to comply with federal law.