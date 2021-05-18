Masks no longer required inside Palm Beach County government buildings for fully vaccinated individuals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County has modified its mask mandate for government buildings.

The modified order follows the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which allow for fully vaccinated individuals to enter county buildings without a mask.

The new order takes effect Tuesday.

Individuals who received both shots of Moderna or Pfizer and are beyond the 14-day incubation period after the second shot or those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine beyond the 14-day incubation period are considered fully vaccinated.

The CDC further recommends that individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and in large crowds.

County property includes all county-owned and county-leased buildings where Palm Beach County's offices, divisions and departments conduct business.

Palm Beach County leaders recently rescinded the countywide mask mandate after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all local emergency orders. The mask mandate had been in place since last summer to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.