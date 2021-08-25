Palm Beach County publishes COVID-19 hospital data, later takes it down

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County had trouble getting it's COVID-19 hospital data online.

The county originally said the dashboard would go live Tuesday at 2 p.m. However, no data went live on the site.

Officials instead said they expected the dashboard would go live on their coronavirus page at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hospital data was published on the site around 2 p.m., but by 3 p.m. the figures had been pulled down and replaced with a page that said, "Coming Soon!"

Palm Beach County Palm Beach County published hospital data on Aug. 25, 2021, but later took it down within about an hour.

"There was some discrepancy amongst the hospitals and how they defined the data. Just tweaking that before releasing," according to Deputy Director of Palm Beach County Public Affairs John Jamason.

The data was eventually published Wednesday night and the numbers are higher than what was briefly published earlier in the day. The numbers show the hospitals are running at a negative capacity.

The release of the hospital data comes after county officials issued an emergency directive Friday requiring hospitals to report daily statistics to the county.