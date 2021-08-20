Palm Beach County to require hospitals to report daily COVID-19 statistics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County has issued an Emergency Directive that requires hospitals to report the county daily statistics of COVID-19.

The initiative comes as the number of COVID-19 cases increases in the county due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Hospitals will now have to report key indicators as:

Total staffed hospital beds

Current staffed inventory Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds for adults and children

Number of unused beds that can be converted to ICU beds

Number of ventilators in hospital inventory

Total census for all beds

Number of ventilators in use for all patients

Total COVID-19 positive patients currently admitted

Total COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds

Total COVID-19 positive patients on a ventilator

COVID-19 positive patients admitted since the prior day's reporting

COVID-19 positive patients discharged since the prior day's reporting

Total COVID-19 positive transfers in

Total COVID-19 positive transfers out and, if available, the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted who were fully vaccinated (two weeks post final dose)

The number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated (not yet two weeks post final dose) and current status of whether the hospital is conducting elective surgeries.

The Emergency Directive takes effect on Monday, Aug. 23, and remains in force until terminated or modified.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website or contact the Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, available 24/7, at 1-866- 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

