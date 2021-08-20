Watch
Palm Beach County to require hospitals to report daily COVID-19 statistics

The Emergency Directive takes effect on Monday, Aug. 23
Posted at 7:06 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 19:53:48-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County has issued an Emergency Directive that requires hospitals to report the county daily statistics of COVID-19.

The initiative comes as the number of COVID-19 cases increases in the county due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Hospitals will now have to report key indicators as:

  • Total staffed hospital beds
  • Current staffed inventory Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds for adults and children
  • Number of unused beds that can be converted to ICU beds
  • Number of ventilators in hospital inventory
  • Total census for all beds
  • Number of ventilators in use for all patients
  • Total COVID-19 positive patients currently admitted
  • Total COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds
  • Total COVID-19 positive patients on a ventilator
  • COVID-19 positive patients admitted since the prior day's reporting
  • COVID-19 positive patients discharged since the prior day's reporting
  • Total COVID-19 positive transfers in
  • Total COVID-19 positive transfers out and, if available, the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted who were fully vaccinated (two weeks post final dose)
  • The number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated (not yet two weeks post final dose) and current status of whether the hospital is conducting elective surgeries.

The Emergency Directive takes effect on Monday, Aug. 23, and remains in force until terminated or modified.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website or contact the Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, available 24/7, at 1-866- 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

