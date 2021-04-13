Palm Beach County officials to give 1 p.m. COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Palm Beach County officials on Tuesday will provide an update on their latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly address a new federal recommendation to pause the use and administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Mayor Dave Kerner will receive his first COVID-19 vaccination at 1 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds near West Palm Beach.

Afterward, he and Palm Beach County health director Dr. Alina Alonso are scheduled to hold a news conference.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that Florida has stopped giving shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the time being.

It comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after getting their shots.

Publix was the main provider of the J&J vaccine in Palm Beach County. The grocery store chain had been booking appointments every Wednesday for that vaccine. It's likely that Publix will switch to Moderna doses for this week's booking window on Wednesday, which opens at 7 a.m.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County, which operates coronavirus vaccination sites at the South Florida Fairgrounds, South Florida Civic Center in west Delray Beach, and Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens, only administers the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

To book an appointment through the Health Care District, click here.