Where to find COVID-19 vaccine in Florida now that Johnson & Johnson shot on pause

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida is pausing the use and administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following the recommendation of federal health officials.

Florida residents 18 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people age 16 and up.

Anyone under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form. Download a copy here.

Florida

Florida residents can be directly notified when vaccination appointments near them are available at state-run sites by pre-registering at myvaccine.fl.gov.



CVS: Sign-up for CVS Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy y más, and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations across Florida can be found at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine. People without internet access can call CVS customer service at 1-800-746-7287.

Publix Appointments are taken on Wednesdays and Fridays. Sign up at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

Walgreens: Walgreens signup is at walgreens.com.

Walmart and Sam's Club appointments are available at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

Winn-Dixie's parent company, Southeastern Grocers Inc., is offering COVID-19 vaccines at Winn-Dixie stores, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket locations. Register at winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine; frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine; harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

Broward County



By appointment only through the Florida Department of Health drive-thru sites call: 866-201-6313 to request an appointment.

List of drive-thru vaccination sites: Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave., Davie. T.Y. (Topeekeegee Yugnee) Park, 3300 N. Park Road, Hollywood. Open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84, Sunrise. The site is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Snyder Park, 3299 SW Fourth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill. Coral Square Mall, The southwest entrance of at the intersection of University Drive and Atlantic Boulevard in Coral Springs. This is a park-and-walk-up site, not a drive-thru. Citi Centre, 1955 N. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach. Quiet Waters Park, 401 Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday through Thursday.



By appointment only through Broward Health vaccines at the Inter Miami CF Stadium. People should check https://www.browardhealth.org/ for updates on when new appointment requests are available.

Palm Beach County



By appointment only through the Health Care District Palm Beach County at three locations: South County Civic Center(Delray Beach), South Florida Fairgrounds(West Palm Beach), and Burns Road Community Center(Palm Beach Gardens). All available appointments are currently booked through April 17, 2021. Please check back frequently at http://vaccine.hcdpbc.org.

For those with no internet access, the Health Care District’s help line is at 561-804-4115.

By appointment only through the City of Boynton Beach COVID-19 appointment portal here: https://www.boynton-beach.org/

By appointment only through the City of West Palm Beach online vaccination registration site: https://www.protectwpb.com/.

No appointment needed drive-thru site at Anquan Boldin Stadium at Pahokee High School in the Glades.

Homebound residents who want a vaccine should e-mail: HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com. Provide your name and phone number to put in a request.

Martin County



By appointment only through Publix pharmacies. Register here: https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida

By appointment only through the Florida Department of Health in Martin CountyCall (772) 221-4000 and then select #3 to schedule an appointment. More info here: http://martin.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/COVID-19VaccineInformation.html

St. Lucie County



By appointment only through Publix pharmacies. Register here: https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida

By appointment only through the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are fully booked, but residents wanting to receive a vaccine are encouraged to register online to be notified when more vaccines are available. Register for Alert St. Lucie here: https://member.everbridge.net/453003085614926/login

By appointment only through Walmart pharmacies - List of locations here.

Register here: walmart.com/COVIDvaccine

Indian River County



By appointment only through Publix pharmacies. Register here: https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida

By appointment only through the Florida Department of Health in Indian River County

COVID-19 vaccine allotment fully allocated, but residents wanting to receive a vaccine are encouraged to complete a consent form in advance

Complete consent form here: https://www.ircgov.com/vaccine-consent.pdf

More info here: http://indianriver.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/COVID-19VaccineInformation.html

By appointment only through Winn-Dixie in Vero Beach. Register here: https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Okeechobee County

