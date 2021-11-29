Omicron variant of COVID-19 sparks concern in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Worldwide concern is growing over the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant as residents begin to worry if it will reach Florida.

Just the mention of the name omicron can immediately get a reaction, as we found out Monday at a mobile vaccine site.

RELATED: 5 things to know about omicron variant of COVID-19

"I'm not scared of it. I heard they already got two persons in Canada that's contracted that, and it's coming from Africa," said resident Isidore Rodriguez.

WPTV Isidore Rodriguez speaks about the omicron variant of COVID-19 after getting his booster shot on Nov. 29, 2021.

He got his booster shot and is hoping to have extra protection against omicron.

"It seems to be more contagious than [the] delta [variant] based on early information that we have from South Africa," said Dr. David Dodson, an infectious disease specialist in West Palm Beach.

Dodson said we shouldn't panic, but we definitely need to be concerned as the virus is being detected in other countries, and Florida readies for a high-volume tourist season.

WPTV Dr. David Dodson shares his thoughts about the omicron variant on Nov. 29, 2021.

"It seems to have spread to a lot of countries already. Travel bans, at best, may slow the spread, but they won't prevent it, and I suspect we already have cases in the United States that we just haven't identified yet," Dodson said.

Health experts still don't know enough about omicron at this point to determine if it is more or less dangerous than other variants.

Dodson said how we respond to this new development will be crucial.

"The course of this pandemic depends on human behavior, and if people are stubborn enough not to get vaccines, that'll prolong this pandemic," Dodson said.