Mass vaccination site at Indian River County Fairgrounds to close Friday

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Indian River County announced a mass vaccination site located at the fairgrounds will close Friday.

The Florida Department of Health in Indian River County and Indian River County Emergency Services made the announcement Wednesday morning.

The closure comes on the heels of Palm Beach County announcing earlier this month that they would also be closing their three mass vaccination sites.

Indian River County residents still seeking COVID-19 vaccinations will still be available to get a shot at the health department office, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Treasure Coast Community Health, Whole Family Health and other local pharmacies.

The health department said they will begin operating on a walk-in basis for COVID-19 immunizations starting May 5.

Immunizations will be offered Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in immunizations will not be available on May 11.

The Florida Department of Health in Indian River County is located at 1900 27th St. in Vero Beach.

Call (772) 794-7425 for more information on COVID-19 immunizations.