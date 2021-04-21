Appointments for first doses of Pfizer vaccine available with no wait time in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Health Care District of Palm Beach County announced Tuesday that appointments for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are now available with no wait time.

Vaccinations will be provided at the Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens on April 22, the South County Civic Center on April 24, and the South Florida Fairgrounds on May 6.

The district said the final second doses will be scheduled for the North County site on May 13, the South County Civic Center on May 15, and the South Florida Fairgrounds on May 27.

The district’s COVID-19 vaccination operation will then shift to outreach with three mobile clinics, which can each provide as many as 500 vaccinations a day.

