How many South Florida, Treasure Coast residents have received COVID-19 vaccine?

In less than a week, the COVID-19 vaccine will be fair game to all Floridians who are 18 and older, as well as teens who are 16 and 17 and receiving the Pfizer shot.

WPTV senior reporter Michelle Quesada on Tuesday took an in-depth look at data from the Florida Department of Health and U.S. Census Bureau to see how many people have already been vaccinated in our local counties.

TOTAL VACCINATIONS:

Palm Beach County: 419,324 (28% of population)

St. Lucie County: 77,435 (24% of population)

Indian River County: 58,051 (42% of population)

Martin County: 52,524 (33% of population)

Okeechobee County 7,547 (18% of population)

Senior citizens ages 65 and older overwhelmingly represent the majority of Florida residents who have been vaccinated, as they have been eligible since late December.

65 AND OLDER VACCINATIONS:

Palm Beach County: 270,372 (64% of total people vaccinated)

St. Lucie County: 53,059 (69% of total people vaccinated)

Indian River County: 44,276 (76% of total people vaccinated)

Martin County: 38,574 (74% of total people vaccinated)

Okeechobee County: 5,368 (71% of total people vaccinated)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been steadily lowering the age of eligibility over the last few weeks. Currently, all Floridians 40 and older can receive the vaccine. Here is a breakdown of the vaccination numbers for the 16 to 64 age range.

16 TO 64 VACCINATIONS:

Palm Beach County: 148,952 (35% of total people vaccinated)

St. Lucie County: 24,376 (31% of total people vaccinated)

Martin County: 13,950 (26% of total people vaccinated)

Indian River County: 13,775 (24% of total people vaccinated)

Okeechobee County: 2,179 (29% of total people vaccinated)

"If we all get vaccinated, it will help move everything along quickly," said Greenacres resident Kevin Shore.

Shore works in the corporate event planning industry, which came to a standstill in March of 2020.

"It could be multiple events per month. I generally would travel about 150 to 200 days out of the year all around the country. Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami, certainly large convention hubs," Shore said.

Shore is in the 50 and older age group and already received his first COVID-19 vaccine.

He feels that getting the event industry up and running again will depend heavily on the younger age groups getting vaccinated.

"I would say certainly 30 and older would be a great time. That encompasses a lot of Fortune 500 companies, sales force, pharmaceutical industry, technology," Shore said.

Right now in Palm Beach County, people 25 to 44 years of age make up only 8% of the total number of people vaccinated so far. Residents 45 to 54 make up 8.5%.

Come April 5, when all Floridians 18 and older will be eligible, those percentages will certainly start to increase.

"There’s already been rumblings in my industry to book events towards Q3 and Q4, so hopefully that’s a good sign," Shore said.

