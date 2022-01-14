Florida won't enforce Supreme Court's ruling impacting COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Despite the U.S. Supreme Court upholding a portion of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Florida still does not intend to enforce it.

The country's highest court on Thursday struck down a requirement that would require employees at large businesses to get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job.

The court concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees.

At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a staunch opponent of vaccine mandates and the president's push to implement a vaccine-or-test rule on businesses.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bills to limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Florida during a news conference in Brandon on Nov. 18, 2021.

DeSantis called a special legislative session last fall where four state laws were passed limiting COVID shot mandates in Florida.

The governor's office said Friday that DeSantis has no plans to enforce the mandate for health care workers to get vaccinated.

"We are excited that the Supreme Court rightly recognized the Biden admin's overreach in trying to mandate vaccines through OSHA," said Taryn Fenske, the communications director for the governor. "We are disappointed about the CMS [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] ruling and what it could mean for the livelihoods of doctors, nurses, and health professionals in our state. As Florida's prohibition on vaccine mandates remains in effect for all industries, we will be evaluating next steps for enforcement in the coming days."

The governor's office said health care workers at facilities covered by the CMS mandate will still have their jobs protected under Florida law.

Workers who decide not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, either for personal beliefs or medication conditions, must be granted an exemption upon request.

"Any worker can access the required exemption forms on the Florida Department of Health website," said the governor's press secretary Christina Pushaw. "Therefore, there is no reason any Floridian should lose his or her job over a COVID vaccine mandate."