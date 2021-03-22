Florida opens long-term COVID-19 vaccination site in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A state-operated long-term COVID-19 vaccination site has opened in Fort Pierce.

The Fort Pierce Recreation Center on South 21st Street will begin offering Pfizer vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are required.

According to the city, the site will have the capacity to administer about 200 shots per day to those individuals who meet the state requirements for vaccination.

The site will be open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, the first day that residents 50 or older are eligible.

Meghan McRoberts/WPTV Vehicles line up at the first-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccine site on the first day that it opens, March 22, 2021, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Beginning Tuesday, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The city said anyone who fails to meet the requirements for vaccination "can expect to be turned away."

RELATED: What to know about different COVID-19 vaccines

A Fort Pierce resident who identified herself only as Swagata was one of the first people to line up Monday, becoming eligible for the vaccine when Gov. Ron DeSantis opened eligibility to anyone 50 years old and up.

"We thought we'd have to wait for an appointment, but when this opened up, we were like, 'Wow, this is great,'" Swagata said.

Audria Moore-Wells, special projects manager for Fort Pierce, said this site is much-needed in the heart of the city and is the only long-term state run site in St. Lucie County.

"What this means for our community is monumental," Wells said. "It takes the stress away from our residents who found it difficult to get an appointment or pre-register. They'll have the opportunity to access this site seven days a week."