Delray Beach deploying mobile vaccine unit Friday night along Atlantic Avenue

Paramedics distributing shots from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Alex Hagan/WPTV
A vial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine sits on the desk of Wellington infectious disease specialist Dr. Larry Bush.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 12:33:36-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach Fire Rescue is doing its part to boost vaccine rates in the city.

First responders with the team's mobile vaccine unit will be in downtown Delray Beach from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Paramedics will be administering the Moderna vaccine to recipients 18 years of age and older.

No appointment is necessary, and the shots are free.

The vaccine unit will be located in Worthing Park in the 150 block of East Atlantic Ave. near Salt7 restaurant and Rocco's Tacos.

This is the second Friday the city has deployed a mobile vaccine unit in downtown Delray Beach.

The pop-up vaccine clinic will also be distributing shots on Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.

