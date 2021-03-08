Delayed vaccinations given Sunday in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People who were scheduled to get vaccinated Friday were able to do so Sunday at a state-run site.

The COVID-19 vaccines were distributed at the First Seventh-Day Adventist Church in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard told WPTV the state changed the date to Sunday for some people who were scheduled for Friday.

The lines weren't as long Sunday as they've been at other state-run vaccine sites.

Officials said working with religious leaders is an important effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible in hard-to-reach areas.