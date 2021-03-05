Shipment delay causes seniors to wait for vaccine at Boynton Beach church

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Charles Straight was all set to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, only to learn that it wasn't there for him after waiting in line at the state-operated vaccination site for more than an hour.

It was an experience shared by several others who showed up at St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Seacrest Boulevard in Boynton Beach.

Jovan Davis, the church's pastor, told WPTV people had started lining up for vaccines at 6:30 a.m., though appointments didn't begin until 9 a.m. He said the shipment was delayed by a half hour until 9:30 a.m.

In all, 910 people received second vaccines. With first vaccines given, people without an appointment were turned away.

Straight, 84, told WPTV he got a voicemail from the Florida Department of Health indicating that he should return to the church, where he was first vaccinated, to get the second dose.

However, when he got there and waited for his turn, Straight was told that there were no second doses being administered.

"So we got out of line and I don't know when we'll get our second shot now," he said.

Straight said he's frustrated that he'll now have to reschedule and wait even longer to get the second shot.

Carol Kurta also waited hours, but she was able to get her second dose. Her neighbors, though, weren't as lucky.

"The police officer was there and turned them away, but they had an appointment," Kurta said. "They had the card and they were called."

Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard told WPTV that there were "plenty" of second doses available.