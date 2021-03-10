COVID-19 vaccine appointments still problematic for many Florida residents

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to broaden in Florida, it has made it harder for some people to find an appointment.

WPTV recently spoke with people outside of the 65 and older requirement who were trying to get vaccinated.

Linda Somers said last month she spent weeks trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Somers is younger than 65 but has chronic illnesses that allow her to get the vaccine.

WPTV Linda Somers said she finally received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Almost four weeks later, Somers got her first shot at the Cleveland Clinic

"I consider myself very lucky. I got my first shot," Somers said.

She said she feels lucky because she knows others with illnesses who still have been unable to get a vaccine appointment.

"Why is it so difficult for people with chronic illness," Somers said.

Shayna Adaniel works with Brightstar Care, which offers at-home health care to patients.

Unlike Somers, Adaniel said she still has been unable to secure a vaccine appointment.

"Seeing teachers my age get a COVID vaccine appointment, and here I am months later a health care worker with direct patient contact," Adaniel said.

WPTV Home health care worker Shayna Adaniel says she still has not been able to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Last month Adaniel said she felt at home health care workers were a blind spot in the vaccination system.

"It is kind of like 'The Hunger Games,'" Adaniel said.

She feels the state has been working to help address that issue, but there still seems to be a lack of availability for everyone.

"At this point, I am really not sure how to get an appointment," Adaniel said.

It is unclear when Florida will receive more doses of the vaccine. However, drug makers continue to ramp up production to meet the demand for shots.

President Joe Biden also announced Wednesday the U.S. is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.