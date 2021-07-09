CDC: Delta variant causing majority of COVID-19 cases in U.S.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the delta variant of the coronavirus becomes more prevalent in the United States, officials say the urgency for everyone to get vaccinated is becoming more important.

New estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the highly contagious variant now accounts for more than 51% of COVID-19 cases in America.

Even though the U.S. is seeing an increase in virus cases with the delta variant, the number is still much lower than at the height of the pandemic.

Citing researchers at Georgetown University, NBC News reported Thursday that five areas of the country that have low vaccination levels could become a breeding ground for new coronavirus variants.

Those areas included:

Portions of northern Texas, southwestern Oklahoma and eastern New Mexico

Western Lousiana, eastern Texas and southern Arkansas

Southern Missouri and northern Arkansas

Northern Mississippi, southwestern Tennessee and northwest Alabama

Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia and areas of northwest Florida

The latest figures from the Florida Department of Health show the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Florida continues to decline, falling to 207,089 doses administered for the week beginning July 2.

At the same time, new COVID-19 cases in Florida are on the upswing again, reaching 23,697 for the same week.

Florida Department of Health The latest figures from the Florida Department of Health show an increase in new COVID-19 cases not seen since early May 2021.

In an interview with CNN last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that if such disparities continue to grow, under-vaccinated areas could see surges in cases that could overwhelm health resources.

"You're going to have areas where the vaccination rate is high, where there's more than 70% of the population, as we see, with at least one dose. When you compare that to areas where you have, say, 35% of the people vaccinated, you clearly have a high risk of seeing spikes in these selective areas," Fauci said in an interview with CNN's Don Lemon.