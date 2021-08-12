440 Palm Beach County students quarantined in two days, superintendent says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County's new superintendent of public schools said 440 students have been quarantined because of COVID-19 after just two days of in-classroom instruction.

Speaking on MSNBC Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Michael Burke said there have been 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County schools since the 2021/22 academic year started on Tuesday.

Of those cases, 37 are students and 14 are employees.

Face masks are now mandatory for all students and staff members inside Palm Beach County public schools and on school district transportation. However, parents can opt their children out of wearing facial coverings.

Burke said Thursday that 5,700 of the roughly 178,000 students in the School District of Palm Beach County have opted out of wearing masks.

.@pbcsd Superintendent Mike Burke on @MSNBC:



-440 students are now in quarantine after two days of school



-51 positive cases total after Day 2



-5,700 students have opted out of wearing a mask (parent signed a note)



Burke asks @GovRonDeSantis to reassess the situation. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/Lm5p1pDclu — Ryan Hughes (@HughesWPTV) August 12, 2021

If Palm Beach County students are forced to quarantine because of COVID-19, the school district said "teachers will provide students with make-up work in a timely manner."

That make-up work will either be posted in Google Classroom or emailed to quarantined students, or a family member not under quarantine can pick up packets of the make-up work at the school's front office.

For more information about online instruction resources for students in the School District of Palm Beach County, click here.

St. Lucie Public Schools said there have been 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools since the new academic year started on Tuesday, including 66 students and 10 employees.

The Martin County School District said there were three confirmed cases on the first day of school Wednesday, and a total of 10 students have been quarantined.

School districts in Okeechobee and Indian River County have not released COVID-19 data for the new school year yet.