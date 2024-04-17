Watch Now
Woman doesn't know if she can retire at 70

Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 22:04:46-04

BOYNTON BEACH — WPTV has been tapping into our communities listening to your voice on things that matter to you. At a recent "Let’s Heart It" meet-up in Boynton Beach, I had the chance to sit down with Yvonne Prince. She is a 65-year-old Boynton Beach resident.

Our conversation wrapped around a number of topics.

It started with her concerns about Social Security payments.

"Even at 70, I don’t know if I can retire,” Prince said.

It was an eye-opening conversation reflective of the tough economic times.

The next Let's Hear it Event is Thursday at the Okeechobee County Library, 206 SW 16th St., in Okeechobee from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

