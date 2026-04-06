When western Palm Beach County could see a new dog park

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We’re getting answers for a couple in western Palm Beach County, asking why a dog park isn’t available in that region despite growth and development.

County leaders say a new facility is already in the works, but no clear timeline has been set.

WATCH: New dog park planned for western Palm Beach County

New dog park planned for western Palm Beach County

Harvey Kaufman and his wife brought the issue to our attention at our "Let's Hear It" event at the Soup Kitchen last month. They told Victor Jorges they are driving about an hour daily from West Boynton Beach to Lake Ida Park, which is the closest dog park available to them. The couple is worried their rescue dog, Gucci, does not have a place nearby to exercise and have fun with other dogs.

"We’ve had her for three years,” said Kaufman. "She’s part of the family. Without the dog park, she’s a different dog."

The Kaufmans suggested a location near West Boynton Beach Middle School on Acme Dairy Road. Jorges contacted Palm Beach County's Parks and Recreation leaders to get answers.

The county is currently working on building a dog park on Hypoluxo Road on the Villages of Windsor property. Plans for the project include a dog park with five dog pens that are one acre each, a restroom, parking, and a walking trail.

The county's goal is to eventually add more amenities, according to Paul Connell, CPRP, deputy director at Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department.

Currently, the county is negotiating with a construction company on the price for the project before construction begins.

The last county-managed dog park opened to the public was Lake Woof Dog Park within John Prince Park in 2017.

Other Parks and Recreation Department projects currently in the works include sand volleyball courts in John Prince Park and Carlin Park, a Miracle League field in John Prince Park, and a dog park in the Glades region in a county park in the 10-year plan, though funding is to be announced.

