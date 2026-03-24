My Safe Florida Home issues, dog park concerns at Let's Hear It in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — We are at The Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach for our Let's Hear It community meet-up until 6:30 p.m. today listening to your concerns.

Harvey and Susan Kaufman told WPTV reporter Victor Jorges they want a dog park in their area. The Kaufmans said they found a perfect location for a dog park near Boynton Beach Middle School on Acme Dairy Road. They said they are disappointed there is not a dog park for people living in western Boynton Beach, which is in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

"We’ve had her for three years. She’s part of the family. Without the dog park, she’s a different dog," Harvey Kaufman said.

The couple is worried their rescue dog, Gucci, does not have a place nearby to exercise and have fun with other dogs. Jorges is reaching out to the county to see if a dog park is in the works in that area.

WPTV Resident Stephen McCoy speaks with WPTV Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey regarding his issues with My Safe Florida Home.

The meetup also brought to light several other concerns from residents.

Resident Stephen McCoy shared with WPTV Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey that he is facing issues with the My Safe Florida Home program.

Resident Gavis Sims told WPTV reporter Vannia Joseph that he is dealing with code enforcement fines on a home inherited from his mother.

WPTV Residents Jeffrey Roach and Ron Colcer speak with WPTV reporter Victor Jorges at Let's Hear It on March 24, 2026 in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Residents at a 55 and older community in Boynton Beach are struggling with failing plumbing. HOA leaders Ron Colcer and Jeffrey Roach shared with Jorges that their community has to pay $16,000 every time one of their cast iron pipes bursts.

Since it is a 55 and older community, many residents live on a fixed income, or Social Security, and cannot afford the cost of replacing the plumbing. Colcer and Roach said the pipes were installed in the 1960s and are no longer safe.

WPTV is working to get the community information on available grants to help cover the expenses.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.