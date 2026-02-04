Traffic issues dominate WPTV 'Let's Hear It' event in Wellington as residents voice concerns

WELLINGTON, Fla. — WPTV is kicking off February by connecting with the community through a series of engagement events.

The first of four "Let's Hear It" events this month is taking place in Wellington, where our team is meeting with residents to hear their concerns and stories.

Many people have come to voice their traffic and driving concerns to WPTV's Johann Hoffend at the event.

Jennifer Christiansen Vurno came to talk about Project Tango, voicing her concerns with the water and energy resources the data center would take.

Project Tango is a proposed AI data center in Palm Beach County. The project would convert more than 200 acres into what developers describe as a "modern hyperscale AI facility" spanning 1.8 million square feet, along with 1.9 million square feet of warehouse space. The proposed location sits between Southern Boulevard and the 20 Mile Bend, directly adjacent to protected environmental land.

The event is being held at Village Park Athletics Complex, located at 11700 Pierson Road in Wellington, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today.

Three additional community events are planned throughout February as part of WPTV's ongoing effort to connect with viewers across the region.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.