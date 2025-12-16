Treasure Coast residents push for traffic safety improvements on Indian River Drive

One issue WPTV is listening to you about at our Let's Hear It meet-ups is traffic.

WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield has been following up on speeding and crash concerns on Indian River Drive on the Treasure Coast.

WATCH: Can an all-way stop curb speeding on this road?

At our recent Let’s Hear It, Hatfield listened to one couple's concerns in front of their home. They think making the intersection at County Line Road and Indian River Drive an all-way stop could help.

The speed limit on Indian River Drive goes from 35 mph in Martin County to 25 mph into St. Lucie County.

WPTV talked to George Edwards, who said he’s concerned about what he calls excessive speeding on Indian River Drive, especially near County Line Road.

Edwards said Martin and St. Lucie counties should put up a stop sign on both sides of the roadway.

Currently, there’s only one stop sign on County Line Road.

“If you had a three-way stop, they have to at least slow down because it's got stop sign there,” said Edwards. “That would avoid a lot of accidents, and it's not a big expense.”

WPTV dug deeper and found in order to get an all-way stop, both counties will need to work together on an engineering study if a stop sign is requested.

So far, St. Lucie County said they haven’t received any requests.

