Drivers revive safety concerns about Indian River Drive after recent crash

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV obtained Nest doorbell footage showing the moment a vehicle crashed into a yard on Indian River Drive, just north of Midway Road in St. Lucie County, on Sunday.

On Monday, Richard Glaser, a friend of the homeowner, showed WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield the damage to the yard.

Residents voice safety concerns about Indian River Drive

It included a destroyed mailbox and pieces of the vehicle littering the yard.

“What’s amazing is, one of the axles from the car is up here,” said Glaser.

Glazer tells me he is concerned about the reckless driving and speeding on Indian River Drive.

“As we’re standing here, I don't think we've seen a single car that does 25 miles per hour, which is the posted speed limit,” said Glaser.

Back in 2023, the speed limit on the roadway dropped from 35 mph to 25 mph.

For neighbor Richard Lounsbury, he believes the change is bringing some improvements.

“It’s definitely better than it was for the last several years,” said Lounsbury.

Region St Lucie County Speed limit decreasing on St. Lucie County road plagued by crashes Scott Sutton

South into Martin County, Major Ruben Romero said the sheriff’s office has seen a decrease in crashes there since the speed change.

“I do think that lowering the speed limit had a significant impact on how many crashes we're seeing,” said Romero.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office told WPTV that from 2024 to 2025, it’s given 304 citation and warnings, down from 377 from 2023 to 2024.

The sheriff’s office said they'll meet with residents on Indian River Drive this month and are open to hearing about any concerns.

Major Romero said while there’s a positive change happening on the Treasure Coast, they still need to keep tabs on the roadway.

“We know how dangerous it can be,” said Romero. "It's a narrow stretch of roadway.”

