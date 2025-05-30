Treasure Coast residents prep for active storm season after surviving historic tornado outbreak on Oct. 9

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Community members gathered Thursday evening in Fort Pierce for WPTV's Hurricane Preparedness Day, determined not to be caught off guard as they were during last year's devastating storm season.

Many in attendance remember Oct. 9, 2024, as a painful milestone — the day Hurricane Milton spawned dozens of tornadoes that tore through neighborhoods across the region.

WATCH BELOW: Residents prep for storm season after surviving historic tornado outbreak

Florida residents prep for storm season after surviving historic tornado outbreak

Michael Powers, a Spanish Lakes resident, attended with his wife after a close call last year.

"We wanted to get more understanding about the hurricanes and how to prepare more," Powers said.

The couple moved into their manufactured home two weeks before a tornado struck their neighborhood.

"We heard the train — that sound that you don't want to hear — and we felt the whole house shake," Powers recalled.

Despite being unharmed by the storm, the experience left a lasting impact. This year, they're focused on preparation. Powers attended WPTV's Hurricane Preparedness panel discussion, seeking expert guidance on how to stay safe in mobile housing.

Last year's hurricane season left many feeling vulnerable, pushing residents to take steps toward better readiness.

"This last season kind of scared me a little bit," said Kevin Smith, another St. Lucie County resident.

Some are turning their knowledge into community action. Cindy Larson and her husband William are now trained with the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

"We felt it was important after we learned about the hurricanes and the tornadoes to go back to our community (and share the knowledge we learned)," she said. "We held a forum and an education seminar with our neighbors."

Thursday's panel addressed everything from emergency kits to structural safety for mobile homes. Even with forecasts predicting a more active hurricane season, many residents said they left feeling more informed and empowered.

"I learned a lot of good things about the manufactured homes and what you can do to make them better and secure them," Smith said.

"So now, even if a tornado hits, we're better prepared than we were last year, and next year we will be better prepared than this year," William Larson said.

Local officials continue to emphasize that preparedness for storms saves lives and events like the one on Thursday in St. Lucie County are helping to build a more resilient community.