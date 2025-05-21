Watch Now
Sign up to attend WPTV's hurricane preparedness day in Fort Pierce on May 29

Treasure Coast Hurricane Preparedness Day
WPTV Hurricane Preparedness Day on Thursday, May 29 in Fort Pierce
Treasure Coast Hurricane Preparedness Day
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The 2025 hurricane season starts on June 1. After last year's unprecedented tornado outbreak during Hurricane Milton in October, we're as committed as ever to preparing you for what could come.

On Thursday, May 29, WPTV is holding a hurricane preparedness day at the Indian River State College Massey Campus in Fort Pierce.

Starting at 11 a.m., join us at the campus for our Let's Hear It event as we listen to your stories about picking up the pieces after the October 9 tornadoes. We'll also answer your questions about how to better prepare for hurricanes.

You can also sign up below to attend our hurricane preparedness forum in the evening. At 4 p.m. there will be a showing of WPTV's one-hour documentary 'The Day the Sky Turned' which profiles the tornado outbreak during Milton.

From 5 to 7 p.m. the audience will be able to participate in a panel discussion featuring:

  • WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Jennifer Correa
  • St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro
  • St. Lucie County Fire Chief Jeff Lee
  • St. Lucie County Public Safety Director Ron Guerrero
  • Dr. David Rubay, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • Aaron Bass, Silver, Bass and Brams, P.A.
  • Kyle Comino, Florida Value Homes
  • Calvin Johnson, Vcita Home Inspection

