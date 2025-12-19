Early-bird tickets on sale for ArtsFest in Martin County, making for great holiday gifts

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — All month, WPTV has been sharing gift ideas for the holidays, and we have another one to share after a Let's Hear It community meet-up.

Nancy Turrell with non-profit MartinArts told Anchor Ashley Glass about something new coming to the annual ArtsFest in February.

“This year, we’re partnering with an organization to bring the art of food and wine to ArtsFest, so it’s an event within an event, and it will celebrate all the wonderful things and restaurants in our region," Turrell said.

Tickets are on-sale now for ArtsFest in Martin County at discount pricing— making an affordable holiday gift for those passionate about the arts.

The event, scheduled for February of 2026, is a beloved community tradition going back more than 40 years.

