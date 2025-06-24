Stuart resident contacts WPTV about traffic concerns, pushes to make his community safer

STUART, Fla. — At our Let's Hear It community meet-ups, WPTV viewers frequently bring up ongoing issues, like growth, development and traffic concerns.

WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass listened to Bob Yago, a Stuart resident who has lived there for about 25 years.

He voiced concerns about traffic near his South River senior community. It's roughly one mile from a new Costco store.

"I don't like it," Yago said, referring to the increased traffic.

Glass followed the story, meeting with Yago at the entrance of his community to get a look at the issue.

Yago pointed out speeding and traffic volume as his two main concerns. He also said he's been contacted by local and state leaders in recent years to inquire about adding a traffic signal in front of his community.

"It's been six years, and we're still waiting for the state to put this light in," Yago said. "That's just to stop traffic for 30 seconds so we can get out of here."

Yago said a traffic signal would help drivers coming out of his community who have to cross over several lanes if they want to make a U-turn to head in the other direction on Kanner Highway.

Glass repeatedly reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol over several weeks to get answers for Yago about the possibility of a traffic signal near his community. Despite the repeated communication efforts, Glass has not received responses to her questions.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is in charge of traffic enforcement near the South River community.

According to the sheriff's office, over the past five years, there have been five traffic crashes in this particular area that resulted in minor damage but no injuries.

Deputies have conducted 23 traffic stops and issued 15 verbal warnings, six citations and two arrests in those five years.

If someone would like to request traffic enforcement in their community or neighborhood, they are urged to call 772-320-4739 to connect with the traffic unit of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.