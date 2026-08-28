Palm Beach County dog park on Hypoluxo Road targeted for February 2028 completion

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County has set February 2028 as the target completion date for the Villages of Windsor Dog Park on Hypoluxo Road, giving western Palm Beach County residents their first county-managed dog park in more than a decade — but not before years of waiting that have taken a personal toll on some who have been following the project.

A viewer who reached out to WPTV for an update on the park said both of their dogs have since died while waiting for it to open, noting it has been five years since the site was relocated from Canyon.

What the timeline looks like

Bob Hamilton, director of Park Development for Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation, told WPTV the Capital Improvements Division is expected to place the construction contract on the Nov. 10, 2026, Board of County Commissioners meeting agenda for review and approval.

"Assuming the contract is approved, it is expected that the contractor (Robling Construction) will begin mobilization in December and begin construction by January 2027," Hamilton said. "Substantial completion of the project is planned for February 2028."

What the park will include

Plans for the Villages of Windsor Dog Park include five one-acre dog pens, a restroom, parking and a walking trail. Paul Connell, CPRP, deputy director at Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department, said the county's goal is to eventually add more amenities.

The last county-managed dog park to open in Palm Beach County was Lake Woof Dog Park within John Prince Park in 2017.

Why this matters to western Palm Beach County residents

WPTV first reported on the need for a dog park in western Palm Beach County after meeting Harvey Kaufman and his wife at a "Let's Hear It" community event. The couple said they were driving about an hour daily from West Boynton Beach to Lake Ida Park — the closest dog park available to them — to give their rescue dog, Gucci, a place to exercise and socialize.

"We've had her for three years," Kaufman said. "She's part of the family. Without the dog park, she's a different dog."

The Villages of Windsor Dog Park would be the first county-managed dog park to open in Palm Beach County in more than eight years, filling a gap that has left residents in western and central parts of the county without a nearby option for their pets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read WPTV's related coverage below:

Let's Hear It WPTV gets answers for couple driving an hour to nearest dog park Victor Jorges

Let's Hear It My Safe Florida Home issues, dog park concerns at Let's Hear It in Boynton Beach Aja Dorsainvil

Pets Palm Beach County planning to build new dog park Todd Wilson

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