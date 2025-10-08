JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The 16th annual Go Blue Awards are quickly approaching on Oct. 24 as the community prepares to celebrate local heroes in ocean conservation.

'Next generation of ocean stewards' to be celebrated at upcoming Go Blue Awards

At a Let's Hear It meet-up at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass discussed the non-profit's upcoming Go Blue Awards with Audrey Padgett.

"When you see kids as young as six and seven who've started their own beach organizations and written a children's book about Loggerhead sea turtles and spearhead coral restoration, it's impressive," Padgett said. "These are the next generation of ocean stewards. If we see amazing youth doing good for our oceans and for our marine conservation, it really shows that anyone can do this."

The finalists are set in all three categories after a record number of nominations came in for this year's ceremony, notably in the category dedicated to youth.

Tickets are available for purchase for the Go Blue Awards on Oct. 24th at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, emceed by Ashley Glass.

Visit the Loggerhead Marinelife website to purchase tickets - https://marinelife.org/go-blue-awards/