Loggerhead Marinelife Center prepares for 16th annual Go Blue Awards, celebrating those in ocean conservation

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — WPTV Let's Hear It events spur many unique conversations. At a community meet-up at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass discussed the non-profit's upcoming Go Blue Awards with Audry Padgett.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center prepares for 16th annual Go Blue Awards

For the 16th year, Loggerhead is hosting the awards ceremony that celebrates heroes in ocean conservation.

People have the chance to nominate an individual, business, non-profit or child who is working to protect oceans and sea creatures.

"These are the next generation of ocean stewards," Padgett said. "If we see amazing youth doing good for our oceans and for our marine conservation, it really shows that anyone can do this."

Tickets are now available for purchase for the Go Blue Awards. It will be held on Oct. 24th at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, and Glass will be this year's emcee.

Nominations are open through Aug. 22. Visit Loggerhead's website to learn more.

WPTV's next Let's Hear it will be Tuesday, Aug. 19 at two locations.

From 9 a.m. to noon, our morning team will be at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County.



Then from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., WPTV's evening team will be at the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County.

We hope to see you there!