Military moms focused on supporting our soldiers, veterans and families

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Treasure Coast Blue Star Mothers are on a mission to support the brave men and women who serve our military.

A representative from the group recently told WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass all about it at a recent Let's Hear It community meet-up in Jensen Beach.

Carrie Beck, a Blue Star mother, explained that one of their goals is to give our military a slice of home while they are deployed.

Treasure Coast Blue Star Mothers recently wrapped up a supply drive and shipped out many care packages, but Beck said it's an effort they continue all year.

"If you can just know someone cares and you can get something, maybe you can just smile for a little bit that day," Beck said.

Beck told Glass the best way for the community to get involved with gathering supplies for future care packages is to pick up an item from the nonprofit's wish list.