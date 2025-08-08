Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let's Hear It: Zuhre's World ensures kids are ready for back-to-school

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — At our WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Anchor Ashley Glass had several conversations about local groups getting kids in need ready to head back to school.

A conversation with Zuhre Beytas, founder of the non-profit Zuhre's World, was one of those stand-out chats.

"The kids, they are like our future to me," Beytas said.

Beytas started this effort all on her own. Each year at back-to-school time, she works with a small team of volunteers to gift hundreds of students in need backpacks full of supplies.

Beytas is already working on similar outreach efforts for the holidays. Click here to get involved.

