WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At WPTV's Let's Hear It event in Boynton Beach last month, two companies shared their success story about connecting people with developmental disabilities to meaningful employment.

Let's Hear It Let's Hear It: Join WPTV today in Boynton Beach Samantha Roesler

WPTV Anchor Mike Trim spoke with Jeff Hancock at employU about what the company offers for those who are disabled and developmentally challenged. Hancock is currently working with upwards of 200 disabled residents across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast to help them find jobs.

WATCH:

Let's Hear It: Local non-profit helps the disabled land steady jobs

Code Pro of the Palm Beaches is one company that has reaped the benefits of employU. They have four employees sourced through employU, and David Allen of Code Pro says this is an untapped resource for the community.

These people may be disabled, may look a little different but you know what, they are good at what they do," Allen said.

WPTV WPTV Anchor Mike Trim with David Allen with Code Pro of the Palm Beaches

Daniel Gonzalez was rejected from 50 jobs before finding employU. Trim visited the West Palm Beach office and listened to Gonzalez tell his story.

"It made me feel awful because I've tried my best to get any kind of job," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, who is on the autism spectrum, finally received his first opportunity through employU's program.

"Gave me the chance that I sorely needed," Gonzalez said.

WPTV Daniel Gonzalez

Now Gonzalez works with CodePro, a company that helps homeowners fix code violations.

His work includes upgrading computer systems, managing spreadsheets and creating Google documents.

The success stories are evident in the smiles captured in photos at employU's West Palm Beach office. Hancock finds deep satisfaction in connections like Gonzalez's.

"To finally be accepted, offered, valued and seen, that's why we do what we do," Hancock said.

For Gonzalez, finding meaningful work has been transformative.

"It was, it felt like Atlas holding the world, and then finally getting that off my shoulder," Gonzalez said.

employU operates offices in the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast, helping dozens of people in the disabled community find employment each year. CodePro has hired four employees through this program.

To get connected, visit https://employu.org/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.