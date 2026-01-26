Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let's Hear It: Visit WPTV in Wellington, Jupiter, Port St. Lucie and Boca Raton in February

WELLINGTON, Fla. — WPTV is connecting with you in your community!

In February, we are visiting four locations each Wednesday at our Let's Hear It meet-ups.

Let's Hear It: Visit WPTV in Wellington on Feb. 4

To start the month, we'll be at the Village Park Athletics Complex, located at 11700 Pierson Road, in Wellington, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Also, we'll be at the following communities later in February:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 11 — Jupiter (Location to be announced)
  • Wednesday, Feb. 18  Port St. Lucie (Location to be announced)
  • Wednesday, Feb. 25 — Boca Raton (Location to be announced)

If you have a comment or story idea for us and can't make it to the events, email us at newstips@wptv.com or fill out our contact form here.

Also, thank you to everyone who visited us at our last Let's Hear It community meet-up at the Florida Oceanographic Center in Stuart on Jan. 13.

It was there that WPTV reporter Jamie Ostroff spoke with Michael "Whiz" Wisowaty, a Port Salerno man who struggled to resolve a five-year battle with a leaning utility pole in his neighborhood.

FPL acts on leaning pole after resident contacts WPTV

