Let's hear it.

WPTV wants to hear from you.

Join the WPTV news team on Thursday, July 18, at the Wellington Community at 12150 Forest Hill Blvd., in Wellington from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tell us what you love about your community; what inspires you about your community; or some of the challenges your community faces. We'll see you on Thursday.