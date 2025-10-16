Let's Hear It! brings long-awaited solutions to West Palm Beach resident for code penalties

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonya Rashke sought help from WPTV during a Let's Hear It event after grappling with a code violation linked to her renovated driveway.

WATCH BELOW: 'I’m very, very thankful to them and to you,' Tonya Rashke tells WPTV

Let's Hear It! brings long-awaited solutions to resident

Last month, she attended the event at the Esperanza Center, a last resort after a year of seeking clarification on the issue that was putting her at risk of fines.

In a previous WPTV report, representatives from Palm Beach County Planning, Zoning, and Building assured WPTV that their staff would collaborate with Rashke to explain the complications surrounding her new driveway.

This situation arose after a contractor paved and extended Rashke's driveway without Rashke's knowledge they did not secure the necessary permit.

“How were you feeling at that point?” WPTV's Joel Lopez asked Rashke.

“Hopeless, hopeless about this issue,” she replied. “Now, I see the light,” she added.

We followed up with Rashke who told WPTV she was able to meet with county staff and establish a compliance plan that details the necessary steps to resolve the issues at hand.

This plan breaks down the various concerns, outlines the corresponding county code regulations, and sets timelines to ensure corrections.

“What’s really nice is I do have my team to work with at the county to help me every step of the way and I’m very, very thankful to them and to you,” said Rashke.

Following our previous coverage, WPTV received a call from Dave Allen, the founder of Code Pro of the Palm Beaches, who offered his services free of charge.

“How did you learn about Tonya?” Lopez inquired.

"I was watching a segment on Channel 5 and I was like, man, that’s exactly what we do," Allen responded. "I am passionate, it's my life; I love what I do."

Code Pro of the Palm Beaches is a permitting and code company specializing in helping individuals overcome compliance issues.

Additionally, their organization hires staff members through a program that assists adults with special needs in finding employment opportunities.

"You offered your services free of charge; tell me why?" Lopez asked.

"Yes, I did. I like solving problems and I love that we can help people,” Allen explained.

WATCH PREVIOUS: WPTV helps West Palm Beach resident with code violation

WPTV helps West Palm Beach resident overcome code violation

WPTV connected Allen with Rashke, who joined Rashke to her meetings with county officials.

Though Code Pro does not engage in contracting, they provided invaluable support during Rashke's consultations. Both complimented county staff on their attentiveness, and willingness to help Rashke resolve the issue.

"I was afraid to go to the meeting, honestly. I was afraid. But I knew I had to face it, fear or no fear, so it was nice to have somebody that has that background and knowledge that I lacked," Rashke expressed. "It was a feeling of support. I finally have the answers that I needed for almost a year now.”

Currently, Rashke is finalizing the necessary permitting documents and approvals before she can initiate the physical corrections needed for her driveway.

“How would you describe the Let's Hear It experience?” Lopez asked.

“Absolutely a success," Rashke concluded. "I still don’t think I would have gotten this far had I not spoken with you. I am so happy, thankful, and grateful.”