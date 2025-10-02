Let's Hear It! WPTV helps West Palm Beach resident overcome code violation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're working to find solutions to people who turned to WPTV at our Let's Hear It event last month in West Palm Beach.

One of them is a local homeowner named Tonya Rashke who said she needed assistance with a pressing code violation issue that is putting her at risk of facing potential daily fines.

Community outreach: Listening to concerns

When we met Rashke at our “Let's Hear It” event, she expressed relief that someone was there to listen.

"I’m a faithful WPTV watcher," Rashke stated.

She explained the complications surrounding her driveway, which had been repaved and expanded without realizing the contractor never obtained a permit.

Rashke has been working to obtain a permit for the work but has not had success in applying.

"If you can help me, I would be very, very grateful," she added, emphasizing her desire to navigate the compliance process effectively.

Rashke said she has spent a year trying to get answers from Palm Beach County regarding how to secure a permit for the driveway pavement and expansion but hasn't gotten a clear answer as to what the code violation is for.

She's retired and on a fixed income and conveyed her urgency.

"I want to fix the problem," Rashke said.

With fines starting at $50 per day beginning in December, time was of the essence. When asked what message she would send to county leaders, Rashke simply stated, "Help me correct this problem."

"I don’t have any background on any of this, I guess be held by the hand a little bit," Rashke explained, reflecting the confusion many homeowners face in similar situations. "I did have somebody from the county come out to my property, he wasn't able to tell me that day where the problem is with it and what I needed to do to correct it. He was going to go back to the office, read the file and get back to me but I have not heard back from him and that's the answer that I need."

Bringing attention to the issue

In response to her concerns, WPTV took her situation to Palm Beach County Code Enforcement.

We got a response that uncovered her driveway extension now conflicts with the right-of-way for traffic.

County staff informed WPTV that she might need to remove a portion of the driveway extension, but they also offered their support, proposing to assist her step-by-step in creating a compliance plan.

"This is good news, I need it to go farther than 'fill out this application, pay this fee.' I need to know exactly what in my driveway is in violation" Rashke said, hopeful about the proposed plan.

WPTV pressed the county about what would happen with fines if the issue isn't resolved in time.

They responded with:

"Once she has corrected the violation, if she does not meet the magistrate's compliance deadline, and there are assessed fines, staff will also assist her with submitting an application for a fine modification that is also adjudicated by a magistrate."

“I’m anxious to get this done with and put it behind me and make the county happy and me happy and everybody's happy,” she expressed. "You do great work in helping the community."