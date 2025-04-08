Left in the dark? How to request residential streetlights in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — We are committed to helping many of you find a solution to an issue that came up often at ourLet's Hear It meet up in Tradition— the need for more streetlights in residential areas.

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau got right to work seeking solutions for a few people who feel left in the dark.

Mark Greenberg lives in the Riverland Community near Tradition. He expressed his concerns over the lack of streetlights on Village Parkway and Community Drive, making it hard to see on his morning walks.

Brooke Chau, WPTV

After the story aired, a woman living on the other side of town reached out to WPTV about a similar problem. She is looking for ways to get streetlights in her neighborhood, making it easier to see at night.

Brooke Chau started digging into this and went to the City of Port St. Lucie for answers.

There are two options when requesting residential streetlights:

1. You can request a personal security light on your property, which can be done through FPL.

2. You can request residential street lighting which is a process that goes through the City Clerk’s office. It must be made by property owners (so for instance, if you are renting and wanted to request it the property owner would have to do it). It also requires filling out a petition and then undertaking a vote from property owners in the designated area the request is being made. A fee would be added to property tax bills (currently it’s an annual fee of $26).

If you would like to make the request for street lighting, you can submit this form and it will go to the City Clerk’s office. https://form.jotform.com/231374508886062 [form.jotform.com]

