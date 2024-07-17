Generational Fort Pierce Little League in danger of calling it quits over recent violence in area

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — My conversation with Rupert Blackwood at our WPTV Let’s Hear It Fort Pierce began with a trip down memory lane. We traded stories about the lasting, positive impacts of playing sports as a kid.

Blackwood grew up playing sports with Northside Bat Ball in Fort Pierce. He’s now a coach for his own kids through the very same organization and even serves as the president of Northside Bat & Ball.

"To see the smiles on kids' faces, especially when they hit a ball or catch a ball. Parents cheering. Everyone is cheering. We’re clapping," Blackwood said while describing his favorite part about being involved with the organization for all these years.

Our Let’s Hear It conversation quickly dampened and the glimmer in Blackwood’s eyes faded as he described an issue facing his beloved Northside Bat & Ball today.

WPTV Let's Hear It: Northside Bat & Ball forced to take timeout due to parent's safety concerns in the area

“It's unfair... I don't like it at all, but the only thing I can do is keep pushing that we are safe here," he said.

Blackwood continued explaining that the recent violence in Fort Pierce has put a timeout on the league. Parents have been pulling their kids from the program due to safety concerns in the area.

"We recently had our All Stars Game scheduled and I got a phone call saying they were pulling the game away from us because of a shooting in the area," said Blackwood. "The parents say they don't feel safe bringing their kids here but nothing has ever happened while we are on this field."

The generational league is now in danger of having to call it quits. Board members of Northside Bat Ball say they know they can't control what goes on outside of their gates, but they can certainly control what goes on inside of them.

WPTV Let's Hear It: A generational little league in Fort Pierce needs the community's help

Fort Pierce police officer Jose Maldondo has volunteered to coach the Little League in hopes of making more families feel safe on the field.

“This is my community. I grew up down the road, it means everything to me," said Blackwood. The league is in need of community support to get these young athletes back on the field.

“Anybody that's listening that wants to coach and wants to coach kids that have talent, come out here. Help us," said board member Arnold Gains.

Coaches like Blackwood and Gains understand the importance of sports at a young age and want to continue that passion and discipline for the youth of Fort Pierce.