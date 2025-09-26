Devil Dog 5K & 10K Run/Walk race near Boca Raton benefits Wounded Veterans Relief Fund

BOCA RATON, Florida — WPTV puts a megaphone on big events when their coordinators come and tell us about them at "Let's Hear It" meetups.



When they help the veteran's community, it's a win-win.

Devil Dog 5K & 10K Run/Walk near Boca Raton to help wounded veterans

Marine veteran Wade Waddick coordinates the Devil Dog 5K and 10K Run/Walk in southern Palm Beach County, which benefits the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

The organization helps veterans through tough times and bridges the gap in dental care for veterans.

Waddick talked with WPTV anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim this week during our "Let's Hear It" meetup at the Esperanza Community Center in West Palm Beach.

Wounded Veterans Relief Fund is a cause that is so important to Waddick that he got a tattoo to show support for the organization.

"We've been donating the money to them for the last nine years because they do tremendous work here in our community for our Florida wounded veterans. I couldn't be more proud to keep them as our primary beneficiary every single year," Waddick told Trim.



Last year, proceeds from this run totaled $104,000 for the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.



The run starts Sunday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 a.m., at the South County Regional Park west of Boca Raton.

Entry cost is $35 for the 5K and $65 for the 10K.

Runners can sign up on race day or by clicking here.

"Devil Dog" is a nickname given to Marines by the Germans they fought in World War I at the Battle of Belleau Wood in France.