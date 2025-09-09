WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Every month, WPTV comes to you to connect and listen.

This month, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're hosting our next "Let's Hear It" meet-up at the Esperanza Community Center in West Palm Beach.

Let's Hear It: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

The center is located at 723 39th Street.

It's the perfect place to sit down, one-on-one with our team and tell us what's happening in your neighborhood!

Everyone is welcome!

Join us Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

If you have a comment or story idea for us and can't make it to the event, email us at newstips@wptv.com or fill out our contact form here.

At our last meet-ups in Fort Pierce and Boynton Beach in August, we heard from you on all things related to back-to-school.

Let's Hear It: Zuhre's World ensures kids are ready for back-to-school



