Boys & Girls Club of Martin County seeks volunteers to gift-wrap for great cause

MARTIN CO., Fla. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County have an event coming up on Thursday, Dec 18th, and they're inviting the entire community to get involved.

Meg Shirey of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County spoke to WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass at a recent Let's Hear It event on how "Operation Merry & Bright" impacts the community.

“There’s magic of the holiday season and that’s not just purchasing the presents or making the donation," Shirey said. "It’s watching the children when you get to open the presents."

"Operation Merry & Bright" is an all-day gift-wrapping and food-boxing event that benefits families in need. They expect to wrap well over 1,000 toys this year.

There are multiple ways to get involved, like volunteering at the all-day event or giving financially.

Learn more and get involved here.

