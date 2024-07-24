Back to school event expands to meet growing need

WELLINGTON, Fla. — People come to our WPTV Let's Hear It meet-ups for many reasons, and for our community meet-up in Wellington, I had the pleasure of talking with Lindy Harvey about a back to school gifting event for local families in need.

The annual event is put on, in part, by the local nonprofit Spirit of Giving Network. But many charitable organizations, individuals, and networking groups work for months in advance to make it a success.

"We need hundreds of volunteers," Harvey said. "We could not do this without our volunteers and community partners."

Harvey expects to serve 10,000 students at multiple distribution sites in Palm Beach County before the new school year gets underway.

Students are paired with a personal shopper to choose things like a backpack, socks, shoes, and school supplies.

As the need grows, Harvey said so does the need for more volunteers. There are volunteer opportunities for high school students and adults.

"Giving a little time to be a volunteer is so impactful for these children's lives, and you can see it in their faces," Harvey said.

Learn about volunteer opportunities by clicking here.

"With inflation being at a high for over a year, this year is even more important than ever before," Vincent Cuomo said.

Cuomo's professional networking group works to raise money for this particular cause each year.

"We hope you will help us raise a record amount just to keep up with the rate of inflation for the benefit of the local children in our community," Cuomo said.

To donate to the back to school event, click here.