Martin County deputy killed in off-duty crash in Okeechobee County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a long-time deputy.

Deputy Shawn Green, a 25-year veteran with the agency, was tragically killed Tuesday night in an off-duty car crash in Okeechobee County.

The sheriff's office said Green worked in several capacities at the agency, including road patrol, courthouse security and the corrections department. They said he was also a proud and devoted member of the Martin County Sheriff's Honor Guard.

The agency said Green's father is a retired detective with the agency, and two of Green's sisters and his brother-in-law currently serve with MCSO.

"He leaves behind a young daughter, loving siblings, devoted parents, and a large, loving extended family—both by blood and by badge—who cherished him deeply," MCSO wrote in a statement. "He was a loyal friend and a respected colleague. Please keep his family, loved ones, and our members of our agency in your prayers as we grieve this heartbreaking loss."

WPTV reported in 2020 that Green survived a severe wreck while assisting someone involved in a rollover accident along State Road 714.