5 Things To Know On Friday, December 10, 2021

1. Palm Beach Gardens man threatened to harm congresswomen, district attorney, feds say

A Palm Beach Gardens man is facing federal charges after he called and threatened to injure two members of Congress and a district attorney, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Paul Hoeffer, 60, was arraigned this week in U.S. District Court in Miami. He is charged with three counts of interstate transmission of threats to injure.

According to the federal indictment, Hoeffer called a congresswoman in March 2019 and threatened to come a "long, long way" to rattle her head with bullets and cut her head off.

2. More outdoor dining could come to West Palm Beach

The City of West Palm Beach is working to establish an ordinance that would allow businesses to set up dining spaces in place of parking spots.

The concept was originally meant to be a temporary solution, but places like Pistache report that over 50% of requests for dining are for outdoor sitting.

3. Photographs show injuries to Semmie Williams Jr. after jail scuffle

Photographs obtained Thursday by WPTV show the injuries Semmie Williams Jr. received after he got into a scuffle with corrections deputies while he was being booked into jail.

The 39-year-old murder suspect is accused of stabbing Ryan Rogers to death last month in Palm Beach Gardens during what police described as a "random" encounter with the 14-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle.

4. Jury finds Jussie Smollett guilty on 5 of 6 counts of disorderly conduct

A jury found former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to Chicago police, according to CBS News and CNN.

The jury deliberated about eight hours after a weeklong trial. Two brothers testified that Smollett orchestrated the hoax to get publicity.

Matt Marton/AP FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. A judge on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, granted lawyers for Jussie Smollett more time to prepare arguments on several issues, including whether they can introduce a key witness’s previous conviction for battery. Cook County Judge James Linn Linn scheduled the next hearing in the case for Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

5. Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick

The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has been paused because an attorney on the case has gotten sick.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan told the in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday that an attorney was "ill and has to get care."

Elizabeth Williams/AP This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, left, conferring with her defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim before the start of her sex abuse trial Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in New York.

This afternoon, warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s, low clouds lifting throughout the morning making way for sunny conditions this afternoon.

